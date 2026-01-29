(BIVN) – The Super Bowl-bound Seattle Seahawks will stop on the Big Island next week, where the NFL organization will host two free girls’ flag football clinics for high school athletes in Hilo and Kona.

The events will be held one week before the Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

According to the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the Big Island flag football events are being held in partnership with the Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) and the Hawai‘i State Department of Education.

“We’re proud to partner with the Seattle Seahawks, HHSAA and the Department of Education to bring these flag football clinics to Hawai‘i Island,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of HTA. “Partnerships like this reflect the value of bringing meaningful sports experiences directly to young women, where they live and learn — giving them access to professional-level coaching and the opportunity to build skills, confidence and teamwork both on and off the field.”

Organizers say the first clinic will be on Saturday, January 31, at Waiākea High School in Hilo.

The second clinic will be held on Sunday, February 1, at Kealakehe High School in Kona.

Both sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The two events will cover the same skills and drills, organizers say, and participants are welcome to register for and attend both.

Registration is free, and space is limited. Register at this (seahawks.com) address.