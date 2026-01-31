(BIVN) – The project to pave Kawili Street in Hilo will start this week and continue through the month of February.
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works announced the first phase of the 1.6 mile paving project will begin on Monday, February 2nd. The work will be done in phases between Kanoelehua Avenue and Puainako Street.
All work will take place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting, officials say.
Motorists are advised of lane closures and temporary traffic adjustments on Kawili Street during the following schedule:
Between Kanoelehua Avenue and Manono Street
- Dates: Feb. 2-Feb. 6
- Traffic Impact: Single-lane closures
Between Lanikaula Street and Kīlauea Avenue
- Dates: Feb.9-Feb. 10
- Traffic Impact: Single-lane closures
Between Kīlauea Avenue and Kinoʻole Street
- Dates: Feb. 11
- Traffic Impact: All lanes closed
Between Kinoʻole Street and Kapiolani Street
- Dates: Feb. 12-Feb. 13
- Traffic Impact: Single-lane closures, including intersection
Between Kapiolani Street and UHH Middle Entrance
- Dates: Feb. 17-Feb. 20
- Traffic Impact: Single-lane closures
Between UHH Middle Entrance and Puainako Street
- Dates: Feb. 23-Feb. 27
- Traffic Impact: Single-lane closures
“Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes, allow extra travel time, and follow all posted signs and direction from flaggers,” the County news release stated. “The County thanks the public for their patience and cooperation during this important road improvement project.”
