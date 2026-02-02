(BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric company says it may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program this evening on Hawaiʻi island, if weather conditions lead to an increased threat of wildfires.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the lower elevations of the Big Island, and High Wind Warning is in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

“Current forecasts show the weather system continuing to move eastward across the state, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory today through 6 a.m. tomorrow,” a Hawaiian Electric news release stated. “As a result, Hawaiian Electric is monitoring weather conditions on Maui and Hawaiʻi island that may lead to an increased risk of wildfires. If needed to protect public safety, Hawaiian Electric may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program to proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk. PSPS outages are not expected on O‘ahu.”

Oʻahu experienced power outages on Monday, which the power company says “have been caused by contact between power lines and trees or other plants blown about by strong winds.”

Thousands were reported to be without power in Windward Oʻahu. “These outages were not PSPS related,” the utility stated.

Most of Hawaiʻi island is experiencing D1 Moderate Drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Leeward Kona and South Kohala are only Abnormally Dry, while most of Hāmākua is under a D2 Severe Drought. Maunakea is under D3 Extreme Drought conditions.