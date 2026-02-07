(BIVN) – A Mississippi man was arrested in Puna for alleged abuse and kidnapping, and later indicted by a Hilo grand jury.

25-year-old Jaiden Becerra was arrested on January 29, 2026 following a series of domestic incidents that occurred at a Mountain View residence. His bail was originally set at $178,000.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

On Wednesday, Prosecutors presented the case before a Hilo grand jury, requesting the issuance of a no bail warrant. Three additional counts of sexual assault were also included within the indictment. Becerra was arrested by Sheriff deputies on Friday morning.

Becerra made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, February 6, 2026. The Court ordered that Becerra be held without bail. Jury trial is scheduled for June 22, 2026.

As the Indictment alleges, Becerra is charged with Kidnapping, three counts of Felony Abuse of a Family or Household Member (“Abuse”) (minor present during physical abuse), two counts of Felony Abuse (by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck), Felony Abuse (by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by blocking the nose and mouth), misdemeanor Abuse (of a minor), petty misdemeanor Abuse, and three counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

The most serious charge, Kidnapping, is a class A felony offense and carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Sexual Assault in the Second Degree is a class B felony offense and carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or five years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Felony Abuse is a class C felony offense and carries a penalty of either a five-year prison term or five years probation and up to twelve months in jail.

The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The felony investigation was led by Detective Kelsey Kobayashi, Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kirsten Selvig.