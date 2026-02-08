(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is closing down Sunday into Monday, as a severe storm threatens to further impact the islands.

Schools and non-essential state services will be closed on Monday, Governor Josh Green announced in a Sunday news conference.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Hawaiʻi island shelters will be open in North Hilo, Hāmākua and Kohala districts. County park and solid waste facilities will be closed starting Sunday, and all non-essential County services will be closed Monday.

“We ask residents to avoid all non-essential travel as weather impacts are expected to continue to intensify through tomorrow,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “Crews are working hard to keep roads clear, but if you don’t need to go, stay home. Follow our emergency notifications as we will keep the public informed of any updates.”

Mayor Alameda signed an emergency proclamation on Sunday due to ongoing and expected impacts, which allows the County to streamline its response and coordinate resources.

A number of weather warnings were in place on Sunday, including a High Wind Warning for most of Hawaiʻi island. A Flood Advisory has been in place for Hilo and Hāmākua for much of Sunday morning.

From the National Weather Service on Sunday morning:

Periods of heavy rain continue to threaten the Hawaiian Islands through Monday. Overnight rainfall amounts in rain favored areas ranged from 1 to 4 inches across the state. See Hawaii Rainfall Summary product (RRAHFO) for details. Terrain anchored storms along windward slopes (north and east slopes) of each island represent the highest flood threat due to the strong trade winds driving heavy rain up against the windward mountain ranges of each island. Last night these terrain anchoring storms formed rapidly along the windward slopes of the Kohala Mountains and the Hamakua Coast on the Big Island where the highest rainfall totals were observed. An area from eastern Waimea town to Waipio Valley and to Honokaa reported the highest rainfall with over 7 inches of rain falling over a three hour time period. A Flood Advisory was upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning for this Big Island event, and several land slides were reported in the area by the Hilo Police Department. A Flood Watch also remains in effect statewide through Monday. Snow levels will remain around the 11,000 foot level through this event and a Winter Storm Warning continues for snow and blowing snow over the highest summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island through Monday. Strong damaging winds are an additional threat lasting at least through Monday, and possibly lasting into Tuesday. A Wind Advisory will upgrade to a High Wind Warning this morning as windy trade winds continue to strengthen throughout the day. The primary mechanism for these damaging winds will develop as strong trade winds may create breaking mountain waves that will pull down stronger winds aloft and cause damaging wind gusts to around 60 MPH along southern and western slopes of island mountain ranges. Additionally, as convective heavy showers and thunderstorms develop they will reach up into the higher levels of the atmosphere and pull down these stronger winds aloft producing wind gusts to around 60 MPH at the surface level over the next 48 hours. These winds will gradually decrease from Tuesday into Wednesday, however breezy to locally windy easterly trade winds will linger through the end of the week.

All University of Hawaiʻi campuses will be closed on Monday, February 9. The Hawai‘i State Legislature is also closed.

Officials say the Judiciary will be closing all state courthouses and operations tomorrow. Filing deadlines have been extended to Tuesday and all hearings will be rescheduled.

Governor Green has issued an Emergency Proclamation to mobilize state resources and support response efforts, effective through Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority,” said Governor Green. “We know this storm system could bring conditions that make travel unsafe and threaten property. Please take this time to secure your home, check on loved ones and heed guidance from emergency officials. Hawaiʻi is strongest when we look out for one another — and that starts with being prepared.”

The County of Hawaiʻi provided the following information on its updated storm response:

Shelters

Waimea Community Center , 65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Waimea.

, 65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Waimea. Ikuo Hisaoka Gymnasium , 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaau.

, 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaau. Honokaʻa Sports Complex Gym , 45-541 Lehua St. Honokaʻa.

, 45-541 Lehua St. Honokaʻa. Papāʻaloa Park Community Center, 35-1994 Government Main Road, Papāʻaloa.

Facility Closures

Sunday: As of 12 p.m., all solid waste facilities and most County park facilities, including all beach parks, will be closed. (The Hilo Municipal Golf Course and Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens remain open Sunday.)

As of 12 p.m., all solid waste facilities and most County park facilities, including all beach parks, will be closed. (The Hilo Municipal Golf Course and Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens remain open Sunday.) Monday: all non-essential County services and operations, including all park facilities and solid waste facilities, will be closed.

Road Closures

Waipio Valley Road, from 12 p.m. Sunday-8 a.m. Tuesday. Access for valley residents and farmers only.

Hele-On Route Cancellations and Modifications

Hele-On has announced that the following bus routes are cancelled on Sunday due to severe weather:

Route 1.

Route 2.

Route 60 @ 5:30 a.m. (to Hilo).

Route 75 @ 6:15 a.m., 1:45 pm, 11:10 p.m. (Southbound).

Route 75 @ 9:49 a.m., 3:03 pm, 11:20 p.m. (Northbound).

Route 80 @ 4:15 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 7:15 p.m. (to South Kohala Resorts).

Route 80 @ 11:30 p.m. (to Hilo).

Route 90 @ 1:00 p.m. (Northbound), 5:30 p.m. (Southbound).

The following route will be modified on Sunday:

Route 90 will start and end in Nāʻālehu.

The following routes will be cancelled on Monday:

Routes 1, 2, 10, 12, 60, 75, 76, 80, 90 and 301.

General Safety Information