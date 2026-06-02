Kona Beach Park Closed Due To High Surf

(BIVN) – A number of Kona-side beach parks on Hawaiʻi island were closed due to high surf on Tuesday.

According to the County of Hawaiʻi, the following beach parks were closed:

Kahaluʻu

Laʻaloa Magic Sands

Old A’s

Kohanaiki

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the shorelines of Kaʻū and Kona into Thursday morning. Large surf associated with a long-period south-southwest swell (190 degrees) is impacting exposed south-facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. Surf heights of up to 10 to 14 feet are forecast.

“Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution,” the National Weather Service stated. “Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas. Expect periodic wave runup across areas of the shore that typically remain dry during the afternoon high tide cycle.”