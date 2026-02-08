(BIVN) – The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa are buried in snow and closed to travelers. Webcams show snow covering the roads surrounding observatories at the Maunakea summit.



A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the summit areas above the 11,000 feet elevation. “Periods of heavy snow with storm total snow accumulations from 10 to 16 inches are expected,” the National Weather Service stated. “Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.”

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the forecasters warned. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.”

The Mauna Kea Access Road to the summit is closed at the Visitor Information Station “due to below freezing temperatures, high humidity, ice, fog, and snow creating unsafe driving conditions”, rangers say.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says the Mauna Loa summit is closed through Monday due to the weather conditions. Mauna Loa Trail to Red Hill Cabin and Puʻuʻulaʻula are open, the park officials say.



The winter storm is part of the same system that is forcing Hawaiʻi officials to close down the state on Monday. Heavy rain and damaging winds are anticipated at the lower elevations.