(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island is once again paused following nearly 10-hours of high lava fountaining on Sunday.

Episode 42 came to an end at 11:38 p.m. HST on Sunday night. The final moments were punctuated by a final high jet of lava, followed by high flames burning at both vents. Bright glow continued from both vents through the night. On Monday, both vents were quiet and “emitting robust degassing plumes”, geologists noted.

33.7 microradians of deflation were recorded at the summit during the high lava fountaining. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter began recording inflation once episode 42 ended. “There is not enough data to issue forecast for the onset of episode 43 lava fountains,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Monday, “but it is likely 2-3 weeks away.”

Tephra fall outside of the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was reported to be relatively light during episode 42. “Fine ash and Peleʻs hair was reported falling in Pahala, Punaluʻu, and Nāʻāehu to the southwest of Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” the Observatory stated.

The USGS HVO provided this “Episode 42 Chronology” following the event:

Episode 42 lava fountaining from the north and south vents stopped at approximately 11:38 p.m. HST on February 15. The south vent dropped rapidly, then jetted back up for about 30 seconds between 11:34 and 11:36 p.m. HST. During the last 2 minutes, activity from the south vent was mostly narrow jets. The north fountain began to slowly drop in height but jetted back up about a minute before the episode ended. Episode 42 ended after 9 hours and 48 minutes with both the north and south vents active for most of the eruption. The highest peak or instantaneous effusion rate of 1000 cubic yards (780 cubic meters) per second occurred around 3:00 p.m. HST on February 15. Episode 42 ended with an average effusion rate of 430 cubic yards per second (330 cubic meters per second). An estimated 15 million cubic yards (11.4 million cubic meters) of lava erupted and covered about 50% of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) recorded about 33.7 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 42. The onset of episode 42 fountaining of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption occurred at 1:50 p.m. HST on February 15, 2026, marked by a sharp increase in tremor and deflationary tilt at recorded at the Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD). North and south vent fountain heights peaked between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. HST, with maximum fountain heights during the episode estimated at around 400 m (1300 feet) from the south vent. The north vent fountain reached about 300 meters (1000 feet). Light tephra fall consisting mostly of fine ash and Peleʻs hair was reported falling in Pahala, Punaluʻu, and Nāʻāehu to the southwest of Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Initial precursory activity began on February 14 at 1:05 p.m. HST with a very short, small overflow from the north vent. This was followed by two more north vent overflows at 4:41 p.m. and 5:56 p.m. lasting 9 and 6 minutes respectively. Intermittent spattering continued throughout the night and up until episode 42 fountains began. Overflows resumed from the south vent on the morning of February 15 at 3:51 a.m. and again at 4:06 a.m. HST, both lasting only a few minutes. There were three or four tiny overflows from both vents prior to noon, which is when the north vent vigorously overflowed from 12:13 to 12:22 p.m. That north vent flow was followed by the overflows from the south vent at 12:20 p.m. HST. There were about a dozen precursory flows prior to the onset of continuous eruptive activity. There were only a few short breaks before overflows became continuous from the south vent at 1:08 p.m. HST. The north vent began overflowing continuously just after 1:20 p.m. HST with fountain heights growing gradually to over 20 meters (60-70 feet) high prior to the onset of episode 42.