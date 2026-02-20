(BIVN) – The theft of a motorcycle that occurred in Kona on Saturday, January 31, is under police investigation. A photo of one of the suspects has been released to the public.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Between 9:50 a.m. and 10 a.m., unknown suspects removed a black 2020 Suzuki motorcycle that had been parked and unattended in a parking lot fronting the 74-000 block of Makala Boulevard.

Police learned that three unidentified males loaded the motorcycle onto a trailer attached to a red 2005 Toyota 4Runner bearing Hawaiʻi license plate HKK635. The vehicle was then seen leaving the parking lot toward Makala Boulevard.

The same 4Runner had previously been observed in the parking lot of a big-box retail store in the 75-1000 block of Henry Street, where a male matching one of the suspects’ descriptions exited the vehicle and entered the store. He is described as a local male in his early 20s wearing a dark-colored beanie, a dark shirt with red and blue stripes, dark pants, and black-and-white Jordan 11 Retro Low Concord shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer De Jesus Monteiro of Kona Patrol at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 9808)961-8300.