(BIVN) – Subaru Telescope’s advanced Prime Focus Spectrograph, or PFS, has received a Hawaiian name: ʻŌnohiʻula.

The PFS is a wide-field, multi-object spectrograph that began full science operations at the Subaru Telescope on Maunakea back in March 2025. The instrument is “able to view up to about 2,400 objects simultaneously across a wide field of view and obtain their spectra over an extensive wavelength range -from visible to near-infrared light – in a single exposure”, astronomers say. “PFS has been opening a new era of large-scale spectroscopic surveys in cosmology, galaxy evolution, and the structure of the Milky Way.”

The name of ʻŌnohiʻula “recognizes the instrument’s embodiment of the idea of ‘perceiving the realm of our origins,’ honoring the people and land of Hawaiʻi and expressing our commitment to exploring the Universe together with the local community,” the Subaru telescope says.

From a Subaru Telescope news release:

On November 19, at the naming ceremony held at the base facility of Subaru Telescope in Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island, Professor Larry Kimura of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo formally presented the Hawaiian name ʻŌnohiʻula. The name ʻŌnohiʻula is rich with meaning. The word ʻŌnohi refers to “what one perceives from their sight,” an idea inspired by the role of the telescope’s prime focus—where ʻŌnohiʻula PFS is mounted—as a kind of “eye.” The component ʻula means “red,” evoking both the countless redshifted galaxies that ʻŌnohiʻula PFS will observe and the studies of the early Universe and galaxy evolution—our cosmic origins—that these observations will enable.