(BIVN) – The Niu Festival: A Ho‘opono Event in Hilo was held this past weekend, bringing the community together to celebrate the niu (coconut) as a symbol of cultural importance in Hawaiʻi.

The event closed a portion of Haili Street fronting the Palace Theatre on Sunday, where booths were set up to showcase the importance of niu, and also to offer education on the growing threat posed by the invasive Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle.

From a news release shared by organizers following the event:

Attendance surpassed expectations, with families, kūpuna, keiki, growers, cultural practitioners, small businesses, and community leaders filling Haili Street and later the historic Palace Theatre. From hands-on weaving of pāpale and baskets, to keiki activities, food vendors, planting demonstrations, and education surrounding the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle, the day offered immersive learning grounded in mālama ʻāina.

The evening program at the Palace Theatre featured cultural presentations, the screening of Niu Forever, and a Ho‘opono: Mutual Emergence talk story gathering, bringing deeper reflection to the importance of protecting niu and its many kinolau. While organizers are still reflecting on the magnitude of the weekend, one question continues to echo from the community: “Are you doing this again next year?” “With collaboration from the Palace Theatre and the Hilo Downtown Improvement District, this was a seamless undertaking,” said Kapono Kekela, Executive Director of Hui ʻOihana – Hawaiʻi Island Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce. “This is what lāhui in action looks like.”

Ivory Quintal, Vice President of the Hilo Downtown Improvement Association, added, “Seeing Haili Street activated in this way, filled with culture, education, and community, reminds us of the power of downtown Hilo as a gathering place. Events like Niu Festival strengthen our local economy while honoring who we are as a people.” Hosted by Hui ʻOihana in partnership with cultural organizations, agricultural advocates, and community collaborators, the festival underscored the vital connection between food security, cultural practice, environmental stewardship, and economic resilience.