(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued a Water Restriction Notice for Honomū on Wednesday, after the unexpected breakdown of a water well serving the area.

The affected areas include Honomū Village and customers along Honomū Road and Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19), including all side roads and lanes.

The Water Restriction Notice requires affected customers to reduce water use by at least 25 percent, effective immediately and until further notice. “Reducing water use is necessary to maintain adequate water levels in the water storage tanks for all customers,” Water Supply officials say.

Officials say performing the following steps will help to conserve water:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

The Department of Water Supply says it is hauling water to meet customers’ needs. The Department says it is working to complete emergency repairs to return the well to service.

The Department “thanks affected customers for their understanding and kokua”, the Notice stated.