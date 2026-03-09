(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is investigating a case of the measles in an adult visitor to Oʻahu. Officials are trying to identify those who might have been exposed, and is working with them to prevent the spread of disease.

This weekend, the DOH State Laboratories Division confirmed the case of measles in a vaccinated adult visitor to Oʻahu, who also spent time in Hilo and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Hawaiʻi island. The visitor “recently arrived in Hawaiʻi from a region of the continental United States with known measles transmission,” DOH says. “After arrival, the visitor became ill, sought medical care, and is now recovering at a private residence on Oʻahu.”

Health officials say members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they visited the following locations during the specified times:

OʻAHU

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Feb. 26, 12:30 p.m.–4 p.m. — A gates and baggage claim area

Mar. 3, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — Terminal 1 check-In, security, and A gates

Mar 4, 8:30 p.m.–11 p.m. — A gates and baggage claim area

Lāʻie Mormon Temple

Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m.–9 p.m.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND

Hilo International Airport

March 3, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. — Gate areas, baggage claim

March 4, 6:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. — Check-in, security, and gate areas

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

March 3, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. — Visitors Center, other attractions

Hilo Siam Thai Restaurant

March 3, 5 p.m.–9 p.m.

“Flight notifications have been issued for the airlines and airports through which the confirmed case traveled,” officials say. “The DOH is also reaching out directly to individuals who had known contact with the confirmed or suspected case. A medical advisory will be issued to healthcare providers statewide.”

The DOH says if you were at any of the above locations on the dates and times specified:

Not vaccinated? If you have never received a measles-containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, MMR vaccine with varicella (MMRV) or a measles-only vaccine that is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who was exposed and considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Vaccine or immune globulin can be given to prevent measles if received shortly after exposure.

Watch for symptoms until three weeks after your last exposure.

Take the following actions if you notice the symptoms of measles:

Immediately isolate yourself by staying home.

Contact your healthcare provider right away. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.

Already vaccinated? If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.

If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

