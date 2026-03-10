(BIVN) – The Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea was raised to WARNING on Tuesday, and the Aviation Color Code to RED, as episode 43 in the ongoing summit eruption intensified.

Tephra fallout, reported to be “up to football size pieces” and smaller, is being reported at overlooks in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, creating hazardous ground conditions.

“Lava fountains from the south vent are currently reaching 1310 feet, while the north vent lava fountains are a little under 985 feet high,” reported the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 12:17 p.m. “NWS/VAAC reports the plume currently reaching 30,000 feet above sea level. Winds from the south are currently pushing the plume to the north.”

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in an alert issued at 11:44 a.m. HST:

The Volcano National Park is closed.

Highway 11 is closed between the 23 and 40 mile markers due to dangerous conditions of falling tephra.

If in the area, seek shelter indoors.

The following evacuation shelter is open: Kaʻū District/Robert N. Herkes Gym

The USGS noted lodging guests of Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp will be allowed to enter the park.

Episode 43 began at 9:17 Tuesday morning, and lava fountains from both the north and south vents grew to 1,000 feet, or over 300 meters high. Due to the light and variable winds, voluminous tephra from the eruption began spreading to the north.

The glassy material could be seen, and heard, raining down on a newly installed webcam on the caldera rim. Last week, the webcam was equipped for the first time with an outdoor microphone. Less than two hours into the episode and the volcanic material knocked the camera down. From that point on, the view was of the growing mounds of tephra accumulating at the location.

Tephra fallout has been reported in the surrounding communities, according to a 12:17 p.m. status report from the USGS HVO:

Volcano Village and Mauna Loa Estates – up to 3 inches in diameter

Royal Hawaiian Estates – up half an inch in diameter and Pele’s hair

Fallout that nearly continuously covers the ground has been reported at various overlooks in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Volcano Golf Course

An Ashfall Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service, with more than a quarter inch of accumulation possible in the National Park, and areas to the northeast including Mountain View, Volcano Village, and Glenwood, as well as areas extending to the southeast and southwest.



UPDATE – (12:50 p.m.) – This general safety information was provided by the County of Hawaiʻi: