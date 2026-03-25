(BIVN) – An updated Water Restriction Notice was issued for an area of South Kohala on Wednesday, as the need to reduce water use in the area remains in effect.

The areas under the updated restriction are Kawaihae, Kawaihae Harbor, Hāpuna Beach Resort, Mauna Kea Beach Resort, Puakō, and the Mauna Lani Resort.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says customers are required to reduce water use by at least 25 percent. Irrigation customers also are required to reduce water use by at least 25 percent.

Previously, customers using the water for irrigation were required to reduce water use by at least 50 percent.

“These restrictions are needed to maintain adequate water levels in the water storage tanks for all customers while well repairs are being completed,” water supply officials say.

The water department added: