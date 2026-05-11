Kīlauea Volcano Update for Monday, May 11

UPDATED on May 11, 2026

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is currently paused, with the next episode of lava fountaining expected to occur early this week.

Summit inflation continues. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the forecast window for episode 47 is between May 12th and May 15th.

Degassing was present at both summit vents over the weekend. Strong glow with occasional bursts of large flames, likely caused by the ignition of escaping volcanic gases escaping the vent, was observed overnight at the south vent.

“Seismic tremor continues during the current pause, and has slightly increased over the past day,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Sunday. “There are no longer regular tremor bursts. Earthquake activity at the summit during and after episode 46 has been low, with 8 small earthquakes recorded in the past day.”

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024. Lava fountaining episodes generally last for less than 12 hours, are separated by pauses that can be longer than three weeks.