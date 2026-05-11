UH Hilo Spring Commencement Set for May 16th

UPDATED on May 11, 2026

(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo will hold its 2026 Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 16, at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo.

The university says 557 students have petitioned for degrees and/or certificates and for various post-graduate credentials representing the College of Arts and Sciences, Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language, College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resource Management, College of Natural and Health Sciences, College of Business and Economics, and the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy.

UH-Hilo provides this information on the keynote speaker, Dr. Michele Ebersole:

The keynote address will be given by Dr. Michele Ebersole, a Professor of Education at UH Hilo who has dedicated more than two decades to preparing future teachers and strengthening educator development across Hawaiʻi Island. She earned her Ph.D. in Language, Reading, and Culture from the University of Arizona and has built a career grounded in literacy education, culturally responsive teaching, and place-based pedagogy. Her teaching and scholarship center on language and literacy development, with a particular emphasis on integrating culture, community, and identity into teacher preparation. Her work explores the role of children’s literature, narrative, and local context in fostering meaningful learning experiences. She has published in a range of peer-reviewed journals and has contributed to national and international conversations on culturally responsive teaching and literacy practices. At UH Hilo, she has played a central leadership role in shaping the School of Education. She previously served as Chair of the School of Education, and has contributed to the development and coordination of key programs, including the Master of Arts in Teaching and new undergraduate pathways into teacher education. Her leadership extends to large-scale initiatives, including co-implementing a multi-year “Grow Our Own” teacher development grant aimed at addressing teacher shortages in Hawaiʻi. Deeply committed to community engagement, she collaborates extensively with local schools, educators, and organizations. She has served on advisory boards, facilitated professional development for teachers, and worked closely with Hawaiʻi Department of Education initiatives to support literacy and culturally grounded instruction. Her work consistently reflects a commitment to fostering strong connections between schools, communities, and place. Her contributions to teaching and service have been recognized through numerous awards, including the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regent’s Excellence in Teaching Award. Across her career, she remains dedicated to preparing thoughtful, reflective educators who are committed to serving the students of Hawaiʻi.

Imani Lee is the student speaker. She receives her degree in psychology with a minor in political science and a pre-law certificate. Lee has competed as a member of the Vulcan volleyball team during her four years at UH Hilo, and also served as the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in 2025. This semester, she studied abroad in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, expanding her worldview as both a Gilman Scholar and a recipient of the John and Anja McVickar Study Abroad Scholarship. Lee plans to pursue a Master’s in Public Administration abroad while continuing her volleyball career with the goal of eventually working in foreign service.

The event will begin at 9 a.m., and is limited to invited guests and not open to the public.

The commencement will be livestreamed on YouTube, and will later be available for viewing at hilo.hawaii.edu.