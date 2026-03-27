(BIVN) – An alleged terror threat made at Kealakehe Intermediate School was investigated by police on Friday.

The police investigation followed a report “that a student intended to bring a firearm to the campus”, a police news release stated.

“Responding Kona Patrol officers interviewed several students,” the news release detailed. “Through investigation, officers determined that the student in question was absent and was not on campus. Officers have been unable to locate anyone who directly heard the alleged threat, and the report has not been substantiated.”

Police say daily operations at Kealakehe Intermediate School were not impacted, and the campus remained open.

Police say anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Kona Patrol Officer John Antonio at (808) 935-3311, or by email at John.Antonio@hawaiipolice.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.