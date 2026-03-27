(BIVN) – An unusual cluster of earthquakes was recorded in the Hāmākua district on Thursday evening.

The earthquakes were of a similar depth (roughly 3 to 6 miles below seal level), with a few reaching a magnitude-3.

Hawaiʻi island often sees earthquake clusters in the areas of Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, but rarely on the flanks of Maunakea. The USGS Alert Level for Maunakea is NORMAL and showing no signs of eruption.

This story will be updated with more information from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory when available.