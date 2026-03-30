(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Community College will hold its first-ever “E ʻImi Pono: A Celebration of Excellence” fundraiser on April 18th.

The inaugural event will focus on the college’s role in “supporting students and strengthening Hawaiʻi Island,” officials say, highlighting “workforce training and career education to lifelong learning opportunities.”

The fundraiser will run from 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the I Ola Nō Ke Kino Dining Room (Building 382) on the Hawaiʻi CC Manono campus.

From the Hawaiʻi CC news release:

Guests will enjoy live performances from Hālana at 5:00 p.m. and Harold Kama Jr. at 6:30 p.m., along with a curated dining experience prepared by Hawaiʻi CC culinary students and faculty in collaboration with featured chef Ryan Brannigan of Hilo Benioff Medical Center. Brannigan, whose career includes work in renowned kitchens such as Nobu and the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, will showcase a selection of signature offerings including A5 Kagoshima Wagyu striploin with local oyster and lions mane mushroom risotto, oysters on the half shell, and a “sushi bar” featuring Hokkaido uni, ikura zuke, spot prawn, blue crab, and more.

Hawaiʻi CC students will present their training through dishes that reflect Hawaiʻi’s diverse culinary traditions and locally sourced ingredients, including hamachi with ponzu, Korean pork lettuce wraps, along with house-made treats such as lilikoi butter tarts and mini malasadas. Many ingredients are sourced through the college’s agriculture program, demonstrating the hands-on, cross-disciplinary learning that defines Hawaiʻi CC programs. “This inaugural event represents the very heart of Hawaiʻi Community College—our commitment to uplifting students, strengthening our island and creating pathways to success for all,” said Chancellor Susan Kazama. “E ʻImi Pono is more than a fundraiser; it’s a celebration that allows our community to come together in support of our students—their goals, their growth and their futures.” Proceeds from E ʻImi Pono will directly support Hawaiʻi CC programs, including scholarships, equipment and supplies for career and technical education programs, expansion of workforce development and non-credit training opportunities, and resources that strengthen trade and professional pathways across the island.