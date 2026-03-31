(BIVN) – Repairs to Highway 11 in Kaʻū following the recent kona low storm is expected to continue through this week.

On Monday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation gave an update on the emergency roadwork, which began on March 24th.

The work includes “reconstruction and paving on Highway 11 in Nāʻālehu from the vicinity of Kaʻaluʻalu Road to Konohiki Street,” state officials say. The work requires a single lane closure with alternating traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This work is expected to run through Thursday, April 2,” Hawaiʻi DOT said.

During the first of two kona lows to hit the state this month, flooding on Highway 11 and mauka roads isolated the communities of Wood Valley, Pāhala, Nāʻālehu, Green Sands Subdivision, and the Haao Springs Road/Waiohinu area. The storm undermined the shoulders on the highway in Nāʻālehu, and created major potholes in the area.