(BIVN) – A Puna man who was charged for the sexual assault of a minor was sentenced to a 20-year prison term on Thursday.
45-year-old Bryan Flores was the minor’s muay thai coach when the incidents occurred, prosecutors say. The incidents happened between 2019 and 2022.
From the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
On Thursday morning, Flores appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing. After hearing arguments, the Court sentenced Flores to the maximum penalty, a twenty-year prison term, and ordered that he register as a sex offender. Following the sentencing hearing, Flores, who had remained out of custody for a majority of these proceedings on a $370,000 bond, was taken into custody to begin serving his prison term.
Back on October 1, 2025, Flores appeared in Hilo Circuit where he entered a “Guilty plea” to the charge of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, a class A felony which carries a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term.
The case was initiated by Officer Onan Masaoka, Puna Patrol, and the felony investigation was led by Detective Gavin Kagimoto, Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ha‘aheo Kaho‘ohalahala.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, please go to a safe place, and call a trusted friend or relative for support. You can call 911 to report the sexual assault to the police. The YWCA Hawai‘i Island 24-Hour Sexual Assault Crisis Hotline has advocates available 7 days a week to provide support and advocacy. They can be reached at (808) 935-0677.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAI'I ISLAND - 45-year-old Bryan Flores was sentenced to a 20-year prison term for the sexual assault of a minor.