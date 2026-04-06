(BIVN) – Police are seeking two men that were involved in a theft at a Kona convenience store in February.

Police say the incident took place on the 75-5600 block of Kuakini Highway on February 24, 2026, at 4:29 p.m.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The incident involved two unidentified men, however only one of them, a Caucasian man in his 20s, shirtless, and wearing black pants, was seen on video surveillance footage. The second man is described as local in his 20s, wearing a black sweater and black pants. During the incident, the Caucasian man entered the store and removed four heavy-duty titanium USB cables and one pair of sunglasses without permission.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the individuals to contact Kona Patrol Officer Michael Rabara at (808) 326-4646, Ext. 253, or via email at michael.rabara@hawaiipolice.gov.