(BIVN) – With the recent approval of the federal major disaster declaration for the state of Hawaiʻi following the recent kona low storms, mortgage relief protections may have been unlocked for homeowners impacted by flooding or other weather-related damages.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) issued a news release on Monday, letting the public know that “certain federal mortgage relief provisions are now triggered, which may include foreclosure moratoriums, forbearance options and the waiver of late fees.”

“Homeowners impacted by the Kona Low storms are encouraged to contact their financial institution or mortgage servicer as soon as possible to determine which relief options are available to them,” the DCCA wrote.

The Hawaiʻi DCCA shared these resources for affected homeowners: