(BIVN) – With the recent approval of the federal major disaster declaration for the state of Hawaiʻi following the recent kona low storms, mortgage relief protections may have been unlocked for homeowners impacted by flooding or other weather-related damages.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) issued a news release on Monday, letting the public know that “certain federal mortgage relief provisions are now triggered, which may include foreclosure moratoriums, forbearance options and the waiver of late fees.”
“Homeowners impacted by the Kona Low storms are encouraged to contact their financial institution or mortgage servicer as soon as possible to determine which relief options are available to them,” the DCCA wrote.
The Hawaiʻi DCCA shared these resources for affected homeowners:
- The Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) has resources and guidance to assist homeowners impacted by national disasters. You can search if your mortgage loan is under FNMA here.
- The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC) has resources and guidance to assist homeowners impacted by national disasters. You can search if your mortgage loan is under FHLMC here.
- The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) offers housing counseling to any homeowner regardless of where they received their mortgage loan. Homeowners can contact the FHA housing counseling services at 1-800-569-4287 and the FHA Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320. Additional information can be found here.
- The DCCA Division of Financial Institutions recommends that homeowners impacted by the disaster contact their financial institution (banks, depository financial services loan companies, credit unions) or mortgage servicer that handles their mortgage loan, for resources and guidance. Homeowners can search to determine who services their mortgage loan at the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems website located here.
- For questions or assistance, contact the Division of Financial Institutions at 1-844-808-3222 or at dfi@dcca.hawaii.gov.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Homeowners impacted by the recent storms are encouraged to contact their financial institution or mortgage servicer for possible relief options.