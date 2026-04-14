(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists have a preliminary forecast for when the next episode of high lava fountaining could occur.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says available data indicates lava fountaining episode 45 will occur sometime between Sunday, April 19 and Sunday, April 26.

The Observatory continues to contend with an ongoing monitoring disruption, although data from two tiltmeters are available for their forecasting.

“Many Kīlauea monitoring data streams are presently offline due to an outage of HVO’s radio telemetry network, but the remaining operational stations are sufficient to detect any major changes in the volcanic system,” the Observatory stated on Tuesday, adding that “none are noted at this time.”

From the USGS HVO on Tuesday:

One HVO tiltmeter—station SMC located southeast of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera)—is transmitting data at this time; since the end of lava fountaining episode 44 on April 9, this instrument has tracked approximately 11.4 microradians of inflationary tilt, after recording 22.6 microradians of deflationary tilt in total during the episode. Yesterday afternoon, recent data was manually downloaded from the UWD tiltmeter located northwest of Kaluapele, and it showed no significant discrepancies with SMC.

Scientists say glow from the south vent continued over the past day, “along with incandescence on the crater floor as episode 44 lava flows cool and solidify.” No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at ADVISORY.