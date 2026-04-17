(BIVN) – The deteriorating bridge into the Nāhuku lava tube in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will soon be replaced.

The National Park Service says the replacement work will start on Thursday, April 23. During the project, the popular lava tube will remain open, but the entrance and exit will be on the east – or “exit” – end only.

“The rainforest trail, the stairs that lead to the trail and about 50 feet of the lava tube entrance beyond the bridge will also be closed during the upgrade,” the National Park Service says. “The bridge replacement project should be complete by the end of June.”

From the National Park Service: