(BIVN) – The deteriorating bridge into the Nāhuku lava tube in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will soon be replaced.
The National Park Service says the replacement work will start on Thursday, April 23. During the project, the popular lava tube will remain open, but the entrance and exit will be on the east – or “exit” – end only.
“The rainforest trail, the stairs that lead to the trail and about 50 feet of the lava tube entrance beyond the bridge will also be closed during the upgrade,” the National Park Service says. “The bridge replacement project should be complete by the end of June.”
From the National Park Service:
Nāhuku, also called Thurston Lava Tube, is a one of the most popular features in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The lava tube was formed during the ʻAilāʻau eruption from Kīlauea volcano about 500 years ago.
Parking is extremely limited at Nāhuku and it is recommended that visitors explore the lava tube before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. for the best chance of getting a parking spot. The lava tube is open 24 hours but is only lit between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Flashlights are recommended outside of those hours.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The lava tube will remain open during the work, but the entrance and exit will be on the east - or “exit” - end only.