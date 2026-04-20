(BIVN) – Low-level lava activity began at the summit of Kīlauea overnight, prompting a change in the Alert Level for the Hawaiʻi island volcano.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a Volcanic Activity Notice on Monday evening, and raised the Volcano Alert Level from ADVISORY to WATCH and the Aviation Color Code from YELLOW to ORANGE.

“Precursory low-level activity for episode 45 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at the summit of Kīlauea began around 7:46 p.m. HST on April 20, 2026, with several overflows of lava from the north vent,” the Observatory reported.

Episode 45 lava fountaining is forecast to start is between Tuesday, April 21, and Sunday, April 26th. Precursory activity can continue for hours to days before the lava fountaining begins.