(BIVN) – County officials are eyeing 2,000 acres of coastal land in Puna for possible preservation.

Hawaiʻi County Council Member Ashley Kierkiewicz has introduced a resolution to acquire the lands at Kumukahi using the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Fund.

The Kumukahi lands were previously identified as priority for preservation by the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission.

“The easternmost point of our islands, Kapoho, sits within Kumukahi, just makai (toward the ocean) of what is referred to as, “Four Comers,” the space utilized as the main entry point to Kumukahi,” the Commission wrote in its 2025 report to the Mayor. “Visitors currently access Kumukahi east of the new road construction at Highway 137, traversing through private property to make their way down to the bay.”

“The Kīlauea eruption of 2018 reshaped the landscape and covered the Kapoho and ‘Vacationland’ communities as well as a large section of Highway 132, cutting off vehicular access to Kumukahi. Much of Highway 132 was reopened in 2019,” the Commission wrote. “However, the section leading to ‘Four Corners,” that leads from the junction of Highway 132 and Highway 137 to the unaffected portion of Highway 132 near the nominated property(s) has not been reopened. Currently no public vehicular access to the property exists, though a rough 4-wheel drive access route across the new lava flow through private property is being used.”

“The reconstruction of this 0.15- mile section leading from “Four Corners,” is scheduled to reopen by December of 2026, increasing the need and urgency for established stewardship and management of this cherished cultural landscape,” the Commission stated.

The Hawaiʻi County Council Committee on Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions will discuss Resolution 516-26 at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center during its meeting on Tuesday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m.

The full text of Resolution 516-26:

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE DIRECTOR OF FINANCE TO ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF LANDS OR CONSERVATION EASEMENTS FOR ALL OR A PORTION OF THE PROPERTIES IDENTIFIED AS TAX MAP KEY NOS. (3) 1-4-002:002, 017, 042, 047, 048, 058, 065, 072, 080, 082, 085, 092, AND 100, ALSO KNOWN AS KUMUKAHI, SITUATED IN THE AHUPUAʻA OF KULA, DISTRICT OF PUNA, UTILIZING THE PUBLIC ACCESS, OPEN SPACE, AND NATURAL RESOURCES PRESERVATION FUND. WHEREAS, Chapter 2, Article 42, of the Hawaiʻi County Code 1983 (2016 Edition, as amended)(hereinafter “the Code”) establishes a Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Fund; and WHEREAS, Section 2-214.1(c) of the Code provides that the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Fund “shall be used for acquiring lands or property entitlements in the County of Hawaiʻi for the following purposes: 1) Public outdoor recreation and education, including access to beaches and mountains; 2) Preservation of historic or culturally important land areas and sites; 3) Protection of natural resources, including buffer zones; 4) Preservation of forests, beaches, coastal areas, natural beauty, and agricultural lands; and 5) Protection of watershed lands to preserve water quality and water supply; and