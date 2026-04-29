(BIVN) – The Japanese koinobori have been hung around Banyan Drive on the Waiakea peninsula.

The Children’s Day tradition was reinstituted by the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens in 2017 as a part of the park’s centennial celebration, and continues today.

From a news release shared by the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens:

Golden Week in Japan is a series of national holidays at the end of April which continues through May 5, Children’s Day. Among activities is the flying of koinobori, fish windsocks, to wish health, strength and perseverance for children. To celebrate, Banyan Gallery and Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens offer a free paper koinobori craft session with Jelena Clay at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel outdoor lobby on Sunday, May 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. Bring your children to color a small koinobori to take home.

“This year we are so grateful to have had help from HELCO and Ashton’s Tree Service to install the koinobori on bamboo poles attached to street light poles throughout the peninsula,” said K.T. Cannon-Eger with the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens. “Several community members have donated very large koinobori sets which are displayed at the entrance to the Grand Naniloa and Hilo Hawaiian Hotel thanks to HELCO’s Tad Araki and crew.”

The koinobori display on Banyan Drive will continue through Tuesday, May 5.