(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i County Police Commission office in Hilo is closed to the public due to staffing shortages.

The County of Hawaiʻi announced the closure on Wednesday.

Although the office is not staffed, the public may still pick up complaint forms and submit them using the office drop box. “The drop box will be checked regularly, and complaints will be processed as they are received,” the County news release stated. “All mail sent to the Police Commission is also being received and processed.”

Members of the public wishing to submit written testimony to the Police Commission are encouraged do so via email at Police.Commission@hawaiipolice.gov to ensure it is received as quickly as possible, officials say.

Written testimony can also be submitted via the office drop box. “The testimony must be received by 12 p.m., two business days prior to the meeting to ensure timely distribution to Commission members,” the County said.

Police Commission agendas, meeting minutes, and complaint forms are available on the Hawai‘i Police Department website.