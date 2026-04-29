(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption of Kīlauea within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is currently paused, with earthquakes and deflation observed at the summit.

The expected start of the next episode of high lava fountaining has been pushed back. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says “the forecast window for episode 46, based on tilt data, suggests that lava fountaining will occur again sometime between Sunday, May 3 and Thursday, May 7.” The Observatory says the window may be adjusted based on continuing observations.

The Uēkahuna tiltmeter is currently recording slight deflationary tilt. The same tiltmeter has measured a total of 9.0 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of episode 45 on April 23rd.

“Fluctuations in tilt are normal during eruptive pauses,” the Observatory says.

Scientists have also measured increased earthquake activity at the summit over the past day.

On Wednesday morning, the Observatory reported 96 small earthquakes were recorded, primarily within Halemaʻumaʻu crater and south/southwest of the caldera. The earthquakes were all less than magnitude 2.0.

Seismic tremor continues with regular pulses, scientists say.

“Consistent glow was observed from both vents on webcams overnight, although glow was significantly brighter in the south vent,” the Observatory wrote on Wednesday. “Both vents produced occasional flames, likely caused by the ignition of volcanic gases escaping the vent.”

With the eruption paused, sulfur dioxide emission rates are likely varying within a typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day, scientists say.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY, and the Aviation Color Code is YELLOW.