Florida Woman Dies While Snorkeling Off South Kona

(BIVN) – A Panama City, Florida woman died after snorkeling in the waters off South Kona on Saturday.

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating the May 9th incident off Hōnaunau as a possible drowning. From a police news release:

At 11:47 a.m. on Saturday, Kona patrol officers were dispatched to Hōnaunau Boat Ramp following a report of a swimmer in distress.

Police learned that 65-year-old Mindy Morris of Panama City, Florida, had been snorkeling in the bay with family members. As Morris returned to shore, she reportedly began experiencing difficulty breathing before losing consciousness.

Bystanders initiated life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived.

Morris was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.