(BIVN) – The West Hawaiʻi community celebrated the completion of a 140-unit affordable workforce rental housing community in Waikoloa Village on Friday.

Nā Hale Makoa, located at 68-3491 Iwikuamo‘o Drive, was dedicated with a traditional maile lei untying ceremony led by Kumu Keala Ching. The development fills the strong demand for affordable housing for those working in the Waikoloa area, officials say.

“Nā Hale Makoa reflects our commitment to increasing affordable housing opportunities across Hawaiʻi Island, especially in high-cost areas like West Hawaiʻi,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda. “As the first mixed-income rental community on Hawaiʻi Island, it creates space for a range of local families, helping to keep our communities connected, support our workforce, and build an island economy that benefits everyone.”

“I’ve always believed that housing is healthcare,” said Governor Josh Green. “When people are housed close to where they work and where their kids go to school, they are healthier. Nā Hale Makoa allows our local families to stay strongly connected in the Waikoloa community without being priced out. This is a testament to the power of public-private collaboration to address the pressing needs for more affordable workforce housing in our state.”

According to a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Developed by Pacific Housing Assistance Corporation, the community sits on 10.3 acres of County of Hawaiʻi land and includes a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, along with a resident manager’s unit, serving households earning up to 140% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Construction of Nā Hale Makoa’s 15 two-story multi-plex buildings was completed in 17 months and residents started moving into their new homes in February this year. More than 90% of the units are currently leased.

The $84.5 million project was made possible through a combination of funding sources, including the Hula Mae Multi-Family Revenue Bond Program, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, and Rental Housing Revolving Fund Program administered by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation. The County also provided $2 million through the Affordable Housing Production Program and 30 project-based vouchers administered by the County’s Office of Housing and Community Development.

“We are excited to see Nā Hale Makoa completed and families moving into their new homes,” said Audrey Awaya, executive director of Pacific Housing Assistance Corporation, the nonprofit developer selected by the County in 2020 to develop Nā Hale Makoa. “This project represents years of planning and collaboration with our development team and our State, County, and private financing partners, and we are proud to provide much-needed workforce housing for families in West Hawaiʻi,” Awaya added.

The County granted a 68-year lease to develop Nā Hale Makoa

From the County news release:

Affordable, Accessible Homes Rent at Nā Hale Makoa is based on a household’s adjusted median income (AMI). The majority of the units — a total of 109 units — or 78 percent were designated for households earning no more than 60 percent of the AMI. Within this group, 20 units, or 18 percent, were designated for households earning no more than 30 percent of the AMI. However, the community also accommodates families earning up to 140 percent of the AMI.