Episode 47 Ends After 9 Hour Eruption

UPDATED on May 15, 2026

(BIVN) – Episode 47 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption ended abruptly just after midnight, after 9 hours of continuous lava fountaining from the north vent. The eruption is once again paused, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level has returned to ADVISORY.

There was some tephra fall reported with the event. Sparse reticulite up to 3 inches in size fell at both the Uēkahuna and Keanakākoʻi overlooks inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says fine ash and Peleʻs hair fell in communities to the northeast, including Mauna Loa Estates, ʻŌhiʻa Estates, Volcano village, and Royal Hawaiian Estates.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Episode 47 Chronology:

Lava fountaining episode 47 in Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea began at 3:27 p.m. HST on May 14 and stopped abruptly at 12:27 a.m. HST on May 15, after 9 hours of continuous fountaining from the north vent. The last minute was marked by strong gas jetting and large flames from both eruptive vents that continued after the eruption ended. The south vent never fountained during this episode, but it periodically spattered in the early hours of north vent activity. The instantaneous effusion rate peaked somewhere between 360 and 390 cubic yards (275 and 300 cubic meters) per second around 5:00 p.m. HST, with an average effusion rate of 270 cubic yards (220 cubic meters) per second for the entire fountaining episode. An estimated 6.8 million cubic yards (5.2 million cubic meters) of lava erupted and covered about 30-40% of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) recorded about 15.6 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 47.