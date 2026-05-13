Pololū Valley Lookout, Trail To Close on Sunday, May 17

UPDATED on May 13, 2026

(BIVN) – The Pololū Valley Lookout and Trail will be closed to all public access on Sunday, May 17, for maintenance.

The closure will be from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. HST. There will be no public access to the lookout and parking area during this time, and hiking into the valley will be restricted.

Public access is anticipated to resume at 2 p.m. that same day.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:

The workday coincides with the sixth annual “E Lei ʻO Pololū” event. This event stems from the dream of a lineal descendant to drape a community-braided lei lāʻī (ti leaf lei) across the entire valley floor to safeguard iwi kūpuna (ancestral remains). PPO has been collecting lei lāʻī from the community, interweaving them together and making the dream become a reality.