Episode 47 Lava Fountains Begin at Kīlauea Volcano Summit

UPDATED on May 14, 2026

(BIVN) – Episode 47 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea began Thursday at 3:27 p.m. HST.

The high lava fountaining phase of the episode began after a day of precursory activity involving lava overflows from the south vent.

As of 4 p.m. HST, lava fountaining activity was focused at the north vent, though the south vent continued to cyclically overflow.

“Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate that winds are blowing from the northeast direction, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the southwest direction from Halemaʻumaʻu,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated in a Volcanic Activity Notice issued after the fountains began.

This breaking news story will updated throughout the event.