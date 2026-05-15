Flood Watch Issued for Hawaiʻi Island Through Saturday

UPDATED on May 15, 2026

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, where flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible through Saturday morning.

“An upper level low and associated surface boundary will provide conditions favorable for heavy rain through tonight,” the forecasters wrote Friday afternoon. “Heavy rain has been observed on Oahu and Molokai, and this feature is moving toward Big Island tonight.”

At the time the Flood Watch was issued for Hawaiʻi island, the entire island of Oʻahu was under a Flash Flood Warning.

UPDATE – (5 p.m.) – From a National Weather Service forecast discussion posted at 3:22 p.m. HST: