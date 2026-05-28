Police Arrest Jacob Daniel Baker For Three Puna Murders

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police report 36-year-old Jacob Daniel Baker of Pāhoa has been apprehended and arrested without incident.
Baker was wanted for the murders of three individuals in the Puna district. Police positively identified two of the three victims in a news release that was issued earlier in the day.
Baker was considered armed and extremely dangerous, and police urged the public to avoid approaching while he was on the loose. Details on the arrest have not yet been provided by police.
Involved in the search for Baker were federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Marshals Office, as well as the state Department of Law Enforcement Sheriffs and state Department of Land and Natural Resources DOCARE officers.
“Every law enforcement agency in the state has reached out and offered support,” said Chief Reed Mahuna in a statement issued just prior to Baker’s arrest.
Police provided this updated information on the three homicide victims:
Victim #1: Robert Shine
The 69-year-old man who was discovered deceased in lower Puna on Monday, May 25, 2026, has been positively identified as Robert Shine of Pāhoa.
On Monday evening, May 25, at 8:47 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence in the 14-000 block of Papaya Farms Road in Pāhoa for a report of an unknown type disturbance.
Arriving officers located Shine at the residence. There were no clear indications of foul play, however due to suspicious circumstances, Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
On Wednesday, May 27, an autopsy performed on Shine indicated he had died as a result of a strangulation, the pathologist’s final ruling is pending standard toxicology results.
Victim #2: pending positive identification
On Tuesday afternoon, May 26, at 12:39 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence in the 14-300 block of Papaya Farms Road, in Pāhoa and located a 79-year-old deceased male at the residence with suspicious injuries. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Positive identification of the victim has been made but next of kin notification is still pending.
Victim #3: John Carse
On Tuesday evening, May 26, at 9:58 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence in the 12-7800 block of Kalapana Kapoho Beach Road in Pāhoa for a report of a deceased man on the property. Officers located an elderly deceased male on the property. He has been positively identified as 69-year-old John Carse of Pāhoa. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. The third homicide occurred 19 miles away from the first two victims.
On Wednesday, May 27, an autopsy performed on Carse indicated he had died as a result of sharp force trauma, however the pathologist’s final ruling is pending standard toxicology results.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of each of these three victims,” said Chief Mahuna.