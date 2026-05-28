Police Arrest Jacob Daniel Baker For Three Puna Murders

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police report 36-year-old Jacob Daniel Baker of Pāhoa has been apprehended and arrested without incident.

Baker was wanted for the murders of three individuals in the Puna district. Police positively identified two of the three victims in a news release that was issued earlier in the day.

Baker was considered armed and extremely dangerous, and police urged the public to avoid approaching while he was on the loose. Details on the arrest have not yet been provided by police.

Involved in the search for Baker were federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Marshals Office, as well as the state Department of Law Enforcement Sheriffs and state Department of Land and Natural Resources DOCARE officers.

“Every law enforcement agency in the state has reached out and offered support,” said Chief Reed Mahuna in a statement issued just prior to Baker’s arrest.

Police provided this updated information on the three homicide victims: