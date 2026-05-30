Photo of the Lincoln Park Tennis Courts, provided by the County of Hawaiʻi.

Repairs To Lincoln Park Tennis Courts in Hilo Begin June 1st

Big Island Video News

May 30, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation plan to provide a new playing surface to the popular Downtown courts.

(BIVN) – The Lincoln Park Tennis Courts in Hilo will close starting June 1 for a resurfacing project.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation says the project will “address cracks, level the playing surface, install a new surfacing system, and apply new court lines” to the popular Downtown courts, located at the intersection of Kino‘ole and Ponahawai streets in downtown Hilo.

“The courts are expected to be closed for at least a month,” the County says, “but the closure could last longer depending on weather conditions and other factors. Parks and Recreation asks the public to refrain from entering the courts during the closure.”

The $195,000 price tag for the project is being funded with $160,000 from a United States Tennis Association grant and $35,000 in County funds officials say.

About The Featured Image

Photo of the Lincoln Park Tennis Courts, provided by the County of Hawaiʻi. Photo taken before a $195,000 resurfacing project began in June of 2026.
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