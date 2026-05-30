Repairs To Lincoln Park Tennis Courts in Hilo Begin June 1st

(BIVN) – The Lincoln Park Tennis Courts in Hilo will close starting June 1 for a resurfacing project.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation says the project will “address cracks, level the playing surface, install a new surfacing system, and apply new court lines” to the popular Downtown courts, located at the intersection of Kino‘ole and Ponahawai streets in downtown Hilo.

“The courts are expected to be closed for at least a month,” the County says, “but the closure could last longer depending on weather conditions and other factors. Parks and Recreation asks the public to refrain from entering the courts during the closure.”

The $195,000 price tag for the project is being funded with $160,000 from a United States Tennis Association grant and $35,000 in County funds officials say.