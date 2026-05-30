Community Invited To Learn About Kohala Forest Protection

(BIVN) – The community is being invited to provide input on a project to protect native forest lands on Kohala Mountain.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources issued a news release this week, detailing the new project to protect 1,200 acres of the Puʻu o ʻUmi Natural Area Reserve and adjacent private lands near Puʻu Ahia.

The project is a collaborative effort between the DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), with funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) through the Pili Nā Moku Project, and the Kohala Watershed Partnership.

DOFAW has produced an educational StoryMap entitled “Expanding Protection of Our Kohala Forest”, which describes the benefits, management challenges and next steps in the project. Through the StoryMap, the community can also sign up to visit the area on June 27 to talk story with project partners and learn more.



“Protection of the Puʻu Ahia area is instrumental in safeguarding Kohala’s water and native forest species,” stated Mahina Patterson, coordinator of the Kohala Watershed Partnership, in a news release. “This remote upland forest has a variety of plants, ferns, mosses, insects and birds who have inhabited Kohala since time immemorial and are kinolau of akua like Laka, a goddess of the forest and hula. The collection of these native species works in harmony to help capture water that recharges streams and aquifers, which ultimately feed communities of North and South Kohala and parts of Hāmākua.”

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR news release:

As Hawaiʻi trends drier and hotter, protection of Kohala’s native forest becomes increasingly pivotal. “This past year’s historically severe drought in Kohala is a reminder that we need to manage and protect the forested watersheds that are the source of water for our communities and farms,” said DOFAW Native Ecosystems Manager Emma Yuen. “We are excited to finally give this ancient forest the protection it needs, so current and future generations can continue to benefit from the fresh water it provides. If we wait much longer, it will be too late.”