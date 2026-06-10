Hawaiʻi Police Increase Traffic Enforcement on Daniel K. Inouye Highway

(BIVN) – Hundreds of citations have been issued so far this month on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, as the Hawaiʻi Police Department has increased its presence on the cross-island roadway.

In a recent news release, the police department provided an update on its high visibility traffic enforcement operations along the saddle corridor, “part of ongoing efforts to improve roadway safety and reduce dangerous driving behaviors.”

Five people have been killed in car crashes on the highway so far in 2026. The State of Hawaiʻi designated the stretch of road between mileposts 5.5 and 28 as a traffic emergency zone in response to a sharp rise in traffic fatalities. This week, the Hawaiʻi DOT began installing an Open-Graded Friction Course on the highway in an attempt to curtail hydroplaning on the highway.

“Commuters are reminded that State Highways is currently making safety improvements in areas along Daniel K. Inouye Highway and that these areas are considered construction zones which are subject to lower speed limits along with lane closures,” police noted. “Please stay alert for flaggers and equipment and exercise caution.”

Between June 4 and June 7, police say officers assigned to these enforcement efforts contacted 316 drivers and issued the following citations:

269 speeding

3 moving

4 reckless driving

1 overtaking on the shoulder

1 electronic device

4 motor vehicle registration

129 other violations

1 Arrest made

“Officers will continue targeting hazardous violations, including speeding, impaired, distracted and reckless driving, seatbelt violations, and other unsafe behaviors known to contribute to serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities,” the Department stated. Motorists are reminded to:

Obey posted speed limits

Eliminate distractions while driving

Always wear seatbelts

Never operate a vehicle while impaired

The Hawaiʻi Police Department added:

There has also been an increase in reckless driving reports along the DKI Highway corridor. During the past week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center received nine reckless driving calls, compared to six calls the previous week. The Hawaiʻi Police Department appreciates the continued collaboration and vigilance of community members who report dangerous driving behaviors. Traffic Services Section Program Manager Torey Keltner stated that the increase in reported incidents is likely due to citizens becoming more proactive in identifying and reporting hazardous driving, helping law enforcement prevent potential crashes and injuries before they occur. The Hawai’i Police Department encourages the public to report dangerous driving behaviors by calling 911 during emergencies or contacting the department’s non-emergency line for non-urgent situations.

Community members may also anonymously request that a violation letter be sent to a vehicle’s registered owner by emailing leanne.matsuo@hawaiipolice.gov. Requests should include: