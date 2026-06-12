Nā Leo TV Launches Islandwide Community Listening Tour

(BIVN) – Nā Leo TV is holding an island-wide community listening tour this summer, gathering input on Hawaiʻi Island’s public, educational, and governmental (PEG) television station.

The first stop of E Hoʻolohe Kākou – “Let Us All Listen” – will be on Friday, June 19, at the Nā Leo TV Hilo Studio at 91 Mohouli Street. “Doors open at 4:30 PM, with the facilitated community conversation from 5:00 to 6:30 PM, followed by live music, refreshments, and networking,” a Nā Leo TV news release stated.

The session is free and open to the public, however space is limited. Community members are encouraged to register in advance at naleo.tv/tour.

From the news release:

E Hoʻolohe Kākou marks the first broad community outreach effort in NLTV’s more than 30-year history. As cable subscriptions decline nationwide – reducing the access fees that fund PEG stations like NLTV – community media is at an inflection point. Through open conversations across eight Hawai‘i Island communities, NLTV seeks to understand what residents know about the station, what they need from a community media outlet, and what stories feel untold. The tour also reflects NLTV’s commitment to remaining relevant in a shifting media landscape by equipping residents, especially youth who have expressed interest in media careers, to be responsible content creators and consumers.

“Nā Leo TV has always believed that community media belongs to the community,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, President and CEO, in the news release. “As the media ecosystem shifts, we’re not just adapting – we’re asking the people of Hawai‘i Island to help shape what comes next. E Hoʻolohe Kākou is our commitment to let those voices lead the way.”

Nā Leo TV is hoping attendees will share their perspectives “on local news and information needs, community storytelling, emergency communications, media training, and the role NLTV can play in supporting youth and creative careers across the island.” Findings from the listening sessions will inform a comprehensive Community Needs Assessment to be completed by the end of the year.

Nā Leo TV says additional listening sessions will be announced for communities across Hawaiʻi Island through August 2026.