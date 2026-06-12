Patrol Officer Andrew Love Honored For Helping Stranded Motorist

(BIVN) – A South Kohala patrol officer was recently honored for his exemplary service in assisting a stranded motorist.

During a ceremony held on Friday, June 12th, Officer Andrew Love Jr. was recognized as Officer of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2026 by the Hawaii Island Safety and Security Professionals Association (HISSPA).

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says back on November 26, 2025, Officer Love encountered a driver whose vehicle had run out of diesel fuel. “Recognizing both the safety risk posed by the vehicle’s location and the stress of the situation for the motorist, Officer Love took immediate and proactive steps to ensure their well-being,” the Department says.

“After helping to push the vehicle off the roadway, Officer Love went to the nearest gas station where he purchased diesel fuel,” the police department explained. Officer Love then returned to stranded motorist, and remained there to assist the driver until the driver was able to get back on the road.

“Officer Love’s actions reflect exceptional professionalism, compassion, and dedication,” said South Kohala Patrol Sergeant Tyler Prokopec in a news release. Prokopec nominated Officer Love for the award.

“His actions not only ensured the immediate safety of the stranded motorist, but also helped prevent potential hazards for other drivers traveling on the busy highway,” Prokopec stated.