High Surf Advisory Compounds Coastal Hazard

(BIVN) – The combination of an incoming south-southwest swell, King Tides and daily high tides could compound coastal flooding hazards in Hawaiʻi over the next few days.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory, reporting surf of 8 to 12 feet late Saturday night, and 10 to 14 feet Sunday afternoon through Monday night.

On Hawaiʻi island, the High Surf Advisory includes all shores from Keahole Point in North Kona, to Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated that due to the conditions:

Beaches could experience over-wash, especially during high tides.

Beaches may close without notice.

Beach-goers, swimmers, surfers, and those camping on south facing shores should exercise caution, be aware of your surroundings, and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety Officials.

The High Surf Advisory is in addition to the previously issued Coastal Hazard Message for all Hawaiian shores.

The National Weather Service provided a lenghty write-up of the event in its Saturday afternoon advisory:

A long-period south southwest (200 degree) swell will build tonight and peak Sunday night into Monday before gradually declining through the rest of the week. South and west shorelines will be impacted by the resulting surf, with south shores reaching advisory level heights. Surf heights may also approach warning levels along south facing shores (advisory for west facing shores) during the peak of this event. King Tides, or the highest monthly tides, are running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along all shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas. Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tide, which will occur during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The combination of the swell, King Tides and the daily high tide will make low- lying coastal areas along south and west shores susceptible to more widespread coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service also issued a Marine Weather Statement: