Kīlauea Volcano Eruption Episode 49 Window Opens

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, but the window for the next episode of high lava fountaining is open.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said on Friday that forecast models indicate that episode 49 is likely to occur between Saturday, June 13th, and Monday, June 15th.

Strong glow was visible at the vents within Halemaʻumaʻu on Saturday morning, with occasional high flames at the south vent. This is an indication that magma is close to the surface, scientists say.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH.

UPDATE – (8:35 a.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory analysis on Saturday morning: