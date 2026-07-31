Kīlauea Volcano Update for Friday, July 31

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is currently paused, but there has been enough inflation to allow scientists to make a preliminary calculation for the next episode of high lava fountaining.

Since episode 52 ended, a summit tiltmeter at Uēkahuna has recorded 4.5 microradians of inflationary tilt. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Friday that preliminary models indicate that the forecast window for episode 53 is between August 6 and August 14.

The forecast window will likely be adjusted in the days ahead. Already, there have been “a couple short instances of low to flat tilt rate” during the inflationary trend observed since the end of episode 52.

From the USGS HVO update on Friday, July 31: