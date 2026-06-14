Kīlauea Episode 49 High Lava Fountains Erupt at Volcano Summit

(BIVN) – Episode 49 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano got underway on Sunday morning, after a short period of precursory activity.

High lava fountains began to erupt from the north vent in Halemaʻumaʻu at 9:32 a.m. HST on June 14. By 10:45 a.m., fountains had grown to about 700 feet (210 m) high, and were creating an increasing amount of ash and tephra.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park said managers were not expecting temporary closures within the park as of 10:30 a.m., “but that could change based on wind direction, volcanic gas and tephra fallout.”

In an update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued at 11 a.m., scientists reported the plume from this eruption was reaching 18,000 feet above sea level. “Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate that winds are blowing from the NE direction, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the SW direction from Halemaʻumaʻu,” the Observatory stated.

From a National Weather Service “Special Weather Statement” issued at 10:26 a.m. HST:

Lava fountaining from Kilauea eruption episode 49 started this morning at 9:36 AM HST. The latest radar imagery shows the highest detectable ashfall (tephra) from the lava fountaining is currently rising to around 10,000 feet above ground level this morning. Low level trade winds continue to push the ashfall particles toward the southwest direction on radar, and any additional ash from this eruption will likely fall near the Kilauea eruption source and over portions of the Kaʻū District immediately southwest of Halemaʻumaʻu Crater. Avoid excessive exposure to ash which is an eye and respiratory irritant. Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimize exposure.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code is at ORANGE.