Lava Flows Begin Before Kilauea Eruption Episode 49

(BIVN) – The Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea has been raised from ADVISORY to WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code from YELLOW to ORANGE, as the first lava flows leading up to eruptive episode 49 have started at Halemaʻumaʻu.

The low-level activity began around 4:10 a.m. HST on Sunday morning.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a Volcanic Activity Notice, reporting the low dome fountains that were feeding a short lava flow ended at 4:30 a.m. HST.

From the Volcanic Activity Notice: