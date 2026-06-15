Community Meeting On Kona Airport Master Plan Set For June 22

(BIVN) – The public is invited to participate in another meeting on the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) Master Plan.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced it is holding its third community information meeting on the KOA Master Plan Update on Monday, June 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center.

The West Hawai‘i Civic Center is located at 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway in Kealakehe.

There will be a presentation at 6:30 p.m, with a question-and-answer portion to follow, the Hawaiʻi DOT says.

From the Department:

The master plan is the long-range planning document used to guide future improvements at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. The meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to review the initial master plan alternatives and share questions and feedback with the project team. Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid or service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for non-English speaking persons, is asked to contact Christina McWhorter, HDOT Project Manager, at (808) 838-8817 or via email at christina.f.mcwhorter@hawaii.gov as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.

For project information, please visit: koamasterplanupdate.com.