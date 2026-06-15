Emergency Repairs Set for Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Well

(BIVN) – Emergency repairs are needed for the water well in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, which means the HOVE public water spigots can be used for essential needs only, effective immediately and until further notice.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply announced the emergency repairs in a news release on Monday.

Due to the well repairs, the following are in effect:

The drinking water spigots remain open for community access. While water spigots remain open for general community access, users are asked to limit their consumption to essential needs only, such as drinking, cooking, or personal hygiene. Your cooperation extends current water availability in the reservoir, officials say.

While water spigots remain open for general community access, users are asked to limit their consumption to essential needs only, such as drinking, cooking, or personal hygiene. Your cooperation extends current water availability in the reservoir, officials say. The standpipe facility for water haulers is closed until repairs can be completed.

The Department of Water Supply says it will be hauling water from Nā‘ālehu to the HOVE tank while the well is being repaired.

The department says status updates will be issued as necessary and made available on the DWS’ website, hawaiidws.org.